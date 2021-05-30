Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Get Kamada alerts:

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.01. Kamada has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kamada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kamada by 312.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 656,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kamada by 5,859.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 390,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.