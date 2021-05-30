Comerica Bank Takes $241,000 Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $40,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

