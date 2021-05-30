Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 25,441 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $39,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,174,000 after buying an additional 550,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after buying an additional 270,187 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after buying an additional 50,417 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schneider National by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 824,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 322,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $16,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNDR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.65.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

