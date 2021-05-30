Comerica Bank Invests $253,000 in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth about $653,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 329,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

AGM opened at $101.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.62.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $897,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,256.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $91,893.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,987 shares of company stock worth $5,494,191. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

