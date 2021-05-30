3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,901 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $202,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $14,343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in 3D Systems by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,151 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,248,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in 3D Systems by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,527 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 171,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

DDD stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.15. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,309.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $565,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

