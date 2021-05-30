JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNT. Argus raised Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Vontier stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55. Vontier has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. Vontier’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,600 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Vontier by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,251,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,376 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after buying an additional 2,215,053 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vontier by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after buying an additional 2,085,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,585,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,541,000 after buying an additional 537,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

