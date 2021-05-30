Morgan Stanley Raises AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $210.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $206.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.00 and a 200-day moving average of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $207.39.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 21,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 836.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 97,486 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $27,677,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.