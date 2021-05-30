Integer (NYSE:ITGR) vs. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Critical Comparison

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Integer alerts:

99.0% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Integer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of EnerSys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Integer has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnerSys has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Integer and EnerSys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 1 1 0 2.50 EnerSys 0 2 1 0 2.33

Integer currently has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.05%. EnerSys has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.11%. Given EnerSys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Integer.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and EnerSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 6.54% 6.66% 3.41% EnerSys 4.81% 13.44% 5.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integer and EnerSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.07 billion 2.78 $77.26 million $2.77 32.66 EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.35 $143.30 million $4.49 20.99

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Integer. EnerSys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EnerSys beats Integer on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for the energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications. It also provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions; and aftermarket and customer support services. The company sells its batteries under the PowerSafe, DataSafe, Hawker, Genesis, Odyssey, Cyclon, IRONCLAD, General Battery, Fiamm Motive Power, Oldham, Express, and NexSys brands. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.