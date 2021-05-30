Morgan Stanley Raises American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $60.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47. American International Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $52.93.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,331,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,576,000 after buying an additional 6,533,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in American International Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after buying an additional 3,108,664 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,967,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,379,000 after buying an additional 1,993,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.