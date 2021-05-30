Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.69.

NYSE A opened at $138.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $139.21. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.00 and a 200-day moving average of $123.87.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at $35,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

