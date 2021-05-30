Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $41,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OUT. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 4,566.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,583,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,735,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

NYSE OUT opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

