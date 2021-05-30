Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,660 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.27% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $41,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,615,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.70. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

