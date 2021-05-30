Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,962,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Triple-S Management worth $41,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Triple-S Management during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Triple-S Management during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Triple-S Management by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

GTS opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

