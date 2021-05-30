Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 609,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 38,616 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $43,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FARO. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $75.65 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average is $78.01. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 112.91 and a beta of 1.36.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.