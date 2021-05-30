Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 31,551 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,551 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.68% of Shoe Carnival worth $42,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCVL. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 126,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at $705,072.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCVL shares. TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

