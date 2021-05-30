Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 2,337 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average of $127.42. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.12 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.