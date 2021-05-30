Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) EVP Sells $4,049,926.92 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.38.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
