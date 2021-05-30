Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) EVP Sells $4,049,926.92 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

