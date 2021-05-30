Timothy Holme Sells 224,617 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CTO Timothy Holme sold 224,617 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $5,864,749.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 801,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,930,559.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Holme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Timothy Holme sold 50,765 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $1,357,456.10.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a PE ratio of -66.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.38. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $654,706,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $548,925,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $113,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

