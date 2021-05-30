Barclays Boosts The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target to GBX 320

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GYM. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.02) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 302.17 ($3.95).

Get The Gym Group alerts:

Shares of LON GYM opened at GBX 276 ($3.61) on Thursday. The Gym Group has a twelve month low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 250.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 232.85. The company has a market capitalization of £458.11 million and a PE ratio of -11.95.

In other news, insider Paul Gilbert sold 204,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total value of £515,193.84 ($673,104.05).

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.