DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Sells $9,473,862.18 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) insider Keith Yandell sold 68,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $9,473,862.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Keith Yandell sold 11,712 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,600,679.04.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00.

Shares of DASH opened at $150.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.34. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in DoorDash by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in DoorDash by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,083,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,042,000 after buying an additional 185,942 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in DoorDash by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,758,000 after buying an additional 237,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

