UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TIGR. Citigroup increased their price target on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CICC Research began coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.60 price target for the company.

UP Fintech stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 189.93 and a beta of 1.79. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 9.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

