PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNNT. JMP Securities initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 10.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

