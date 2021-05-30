Altair Engineering’s (ALTR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $67.37 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,347.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 13,916 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $852,911.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,911.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $6,547,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,083 shares of company stock valued at $24,608,744. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock worth $275,747,000 after purchasing an additional 121,841 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,311,234 shares of the software’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,400,385 shares of the software’s stock valued at $87,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $63,423,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,597 shares of the software’s stock valued at $45,776,000 after acquiring an additional 67,414 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.