Craig Hallum Lowers LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $82.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
RAMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.78.
Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -54.02 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $87.38.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $2,473,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 337,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.
Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.