Craig Hallum Lowers LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $82.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -54.02 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $2,473,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 337,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

