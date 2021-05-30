Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO Sells $15,192,000.00 in Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DLR opened at $151.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.