AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Stock Price Up 6.7%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.32 and last traded at $74.32. Approximately 10,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 926,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.68.

APP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas bought 16,883 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.23 per share, for a total transaction of $999,980.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582,380.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,085 shares of company stock worth $1,892,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

