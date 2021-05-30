Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.34

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.34 and last traded at $100.24, with a volume of 419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $13,799,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $10,959,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,031,000 after buying an additional 100,336 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,757,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,272,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,828,000 after purchasing an additional 92,547 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

