Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.75

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 758005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.36. The stock has a market cap of £58.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.25.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

