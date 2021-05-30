Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) fell 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.12. 5,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,378,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

