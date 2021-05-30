Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 3,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 810,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.45.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Company Profile (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

