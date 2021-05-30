Short Interest in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Declines By 43.7%

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 613,300 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the April 29th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sino-Global Shipping America stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Sino-Global Shipping America as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SINO stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $12.28.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 211.68% and a negative return on equity of 96.10%. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services and management services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

