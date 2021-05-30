Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.96

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$29.96 and last traded at C$29.80, with a volume of 564614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOU shares. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.12.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.6459059 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,788,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,932,427.30. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555 over the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

