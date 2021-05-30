Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Short Interest Down 43.2% in May

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the April 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lake Shore Bancorp stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Get Lake Shore Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for small to medium sized businesses.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.