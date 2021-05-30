Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Biogen reported sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $10.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $11.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.39.

Shares of BIIB opened at $267.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

