CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in CEVA by 133.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $44.87 on Friday. CEVA has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.67, a PEG ratio of 149.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average is $52.21.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

