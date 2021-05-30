$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $665,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN opened at $176.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.75. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.