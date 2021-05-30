II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IIVI. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. II-VI has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $693,430.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,007,310. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in II-VI by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in II-VI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

