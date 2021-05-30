GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion and a PE ratio of -38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $909,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $1,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,179,310 shares in the company, valued at $118,111,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and sold 1,973,416 shares worth $71,990,356. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,204,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

