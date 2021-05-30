Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $246.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

