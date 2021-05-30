Telsey Advisory Group Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $415.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.17.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $378.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.96. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

