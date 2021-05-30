Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Albany International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.50.

NYSE:AIN opened at $89.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.93 and its 200-day moving average is $78.86. Albany International has a 52-week low of $46.31 and a 52-week high of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Albany International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Albany International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

