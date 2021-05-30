Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $225.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $202.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZS. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $217.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist upgraded Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.08.

ZS opened at $194.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.93. Zscaler has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,557,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,812 shares of company stock worth $16,112,133. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 426.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

