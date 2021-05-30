Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) to Sell

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

REZI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $29.90 on Friday. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,506,000 after buying an additional 1,978,154 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,331,000 after buying an additional 3,777,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,614,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,123,000 after buying an additional 292,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,579,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,121,000 after purchasing an additional 81,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,588,000 after purchasing an additional 302,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

