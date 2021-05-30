Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $68.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

STC opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 86.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,672,000 after purchasing an additional 335,866 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 841,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 264,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after acquiring an additional 178,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after acquiring an additional 172,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

