Berenberg Bank Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $350.00 Price Target

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been assigned a $350.00 price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FDX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.04.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $314.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.48. The company has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx has a 1 year low of $126.44 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

