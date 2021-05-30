Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 93.99% from the stock’s current price.

HARP has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $670.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 130,143 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $2,861,844.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 621,457 shares of company stock valued at $13,607,529. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $50,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

