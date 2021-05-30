Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $45.79 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $45.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 867,635 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 726,497 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 276,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,425 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.