Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TGB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.55.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

TGB stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.14 million, a P/E ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 56.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.