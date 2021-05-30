Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $190.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $171.00.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.27.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN stock opened at $136.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.93 and its 200 day moving average is $140.72. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $77.75 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $447,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $155,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,216 shares of company stock worth $26,922,812. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975,127 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 35,253 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.