Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $190.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $171.00.
ZEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.27.
ZEN stock opened at $136.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.93 and its 200 day moving average is $140.72. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $77.75 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975,127 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 35,253 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
