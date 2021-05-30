Fisker (FSR) & Its Competitors Financial Review

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) is one of 50 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Fisker to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Fisker has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s peers have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.1% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fisker and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A -$130.00 million -33.15 Fisker Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 41.00

Fisker’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fisker and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60 Fisker Competitors 915 2282 2585 147 2.33

Fisker presently has a consensus target price of $26.30, indicating a potential upside of 98.34%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 2.05%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Fisker Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Summary

Fisker peers beat Fisker on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

